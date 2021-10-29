Former CM Kamal Nath Visits Baba Kedarnath Dham A Day Before MP By-polls

Just a day before the by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath visited Baba Kedarnath Dham on Friday, 29 October. While taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath said that during his visit, he prayed for happiness, prosperity, welfare and progress of the people of the state. Notably, the Congress minister’s visit came a day before the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, which are set to take place on 30 October.

When translated, Kamal Nath’s Twitter post read, “Today I got the good fortune of visiting Baba Kedarnath Dham and worshipping. Wished Baba Kedarnath for the happiness, prosperity, welfare and progress of the countrymen and the people of the state.”

MP by-polls

Voting on three assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat, MP by-polls will take place on Saturday and results will be declared on November 2. According to PTI, Election Commission (EC) officials have said that the polling will be held from 7 am to 6 am in the four constituencies - Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and Assembly constituencies of Jobat (ST) in the Alirajpur district, Raigaon (SC) in the Satna district and Prithvipur in the Niwari district. The officials further went on to inform that around 26.50 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for these four states.

Two ballot units will be deployed at each booth in Khandwa and Raigaon as the number of candidates exceeds 15. Overall, 10,027 ballot machines will be used, the EC officials said. Separately, MP’s Home Secretary Rajesh Rajora informed that 58 Special Armed Forces (SAF) companies, including eight from MP, will be deployed in the poll-bound constituencies to ensure peaceful polling.

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath’s visit also comes days before PM Narendra Modi is set to visit Kedarnath on November 5. The Chardham Devasthanam Board has also geared up its preparations ahead of his visit. PM Modi while at Kedarnath will partake in the unveiling of a statue of Adi Shankaracharya which had been flown in from Mysuru.

