Former Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Appointed NITI Aayog CEO

Former Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has been appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, according to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The current NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer has been appointed as Executive Director of the World Bank for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, lAS (CG:87) (Retd.) as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, vice Shri Parameswaran lyer, upon his appointment as Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the terms and conditions, previously approved in respect of appointment of Shri Parameswaran lyer as CEO, NITI Aayog," an official notification said.

A 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Subrahmanyam was last year appointed as chairman and managing director, of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on a contract basis for a period of two years after his superannuation on September 30.

His appointment as the CEO of apex public policy think-tank NITY Aayoga will be for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said.

In another order, Rajesh Rai has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited -- a public sector undertaking -- for a period of five years.

Presently, Rai is General Manager at Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).