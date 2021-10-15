While politics continues over the Central Government's order to enhance BSF's operational mandate in the border states of India, former Border Security Force DG Prakash Singh (BSF) has welcomed the decision calling it ‘empowering’ the troops. Singh said that the provision handing more power to the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) was a “necessary step” for the security of people. Earlier, BSF Inspector General (Operations) Solomon Minz had also welcomed the provision.

Former Border Security Force DG Prakash Singh said that the increased power to the BSF will make up for the weaknesses of state police. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “The notification to increase BSF power to 50 km by MHA was a necessary step for the protection of people. The weakness of the state police of the border areas is being seen regarding different types of smuggling cases and other illegal incidents.”

The former BSF DG further added that the increase in BSF’s power won’t diminish the influence or power of state police, rather come to their aid. Meanwhile, the BSF has welcomed the provision saying it will 'empower' the troops. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BSF Inspector General (Operations) Solomon Minz said that the extension of the jurisdiction limit will allow the force to cover a larger area and easily apprehend criminals when they attempt to move from depth areas to the border area or vice-versa. He added that the move will also help the troops in collecting intelligence inputs and empower them in ensuring overall policing.

Govt amends BSF Jurisdiction, gives more power to central forces

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a larger 50km stretch, instead of the existing 15km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

An officer of the rank corresponding to the BSF's lowest ranking member has also been empowered to exercise duties without a warrant or order from a Magistrate. The troops can arrest any suspect or a person against whom a complaint has been made or when reliable information is received. The BSF can also conduct a search at a place entered by a suspect.

Image: ANI/ PTI