Ex-Goa Min Pacheco Won't Self-isolate After Taking Dubai Flight; Calls Demand 'vendetta'

Mickky Pacheco, a former Goa minister, has claimed that the call for him to self-isolate is an act of political vendetta. Pacheco recently returned on a flight from Dubai via Bangalore and has refused to go into self-isolation.

VIP entitlement

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I will not go to quarantine because there is no reason for it. This is political vendetta because I am campaigning against the BJP." I was seated in the fourth row on the AI-994 from Dubai to Goa enroute Bengaluru. But there was no one the five rows behind me. Then how can I contract coronavirus? This is being done to harass me in front of my supporters and family.

At least 175 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with three reported deaths.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

The Union government announced a travel ban on and suspended all visas and stated that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19. Earlier, former union minister Suresh Prabhu had placed himself under self-isolation after returning from abroad despite having tested negative for Coronavirus.

Globally, around 8,000 people have died due to Coronavirus. The virus has infected around 2,07,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

