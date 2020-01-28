Former Govts Lacked Courage To Revoke Art 370, 3-4 Clans To Blame For Pandit Exodus: PM Mo

Prime Minister Modi emphasised on the BJP government's endevours in Jammu and Kashmir, by raking up the abrogation of Article 370. Addressing a NCC rally in Delhi on Tuesday, PM Modi claimed that Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the valley by the terrorists, while the government played no role to stop the mayhem. At the rally, the Prime Minister even attacked the '3-4 families of Kashmir', hinting towards to Abdullahs and Muftis, for failing to solve the problems of Kashmir.

PM Modi said, "Kashmir was destroyed by terrorists, they killed thousands of innocents. Can you imagine, people were forced to leave their houses and the government could not do anything. This was the ideology to encourage the terrorists." "Earlier, what was done for solving problems in Kashmir? 3-4 families worked not towards solving the issues but towards nurturing them. The result was that thousands of innocents died due to terrorism. People were forced to even migrate from there," he added.

Furthermore, PM Modi cited lack of courage by previous governments over the failure to abrogate Article 370. He said, "Could we hand our youth a country that had a problem of terrorism? Absolutely not. Kashmir is our pride and freeing it from problems was our responsibility and we delivered. Article 370 was implemented in J&K as temporary. It continued for decades as no one showed enough courage to abrogate it. For vested interests and vote-banks, politicians did not solve this issue for 70 years."

Kashmir after Article 370

Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories- Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh. As a 'preventive measure', mainstream politicians from PDP, National Conference, JKPC and others, including three former chief ministers--Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained last year. Almost half a year later, some politicians in Kashmir are being detained without a trial in the valley.

Nearly a month after the detention of former chief ministers of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir--PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, were permitted to meet with their families. Omar Abdullah’s sister, Safia and her children, were granted 20 minutes of visiting time on September 1. Meanwhile, father Farooq Abdullah's request to meet his son back in September was repeatedly rejected. Mehbooba Mufti’s mother and sister were granted permission to meet her at Hari Niwas in August.

In 2014, the BJP in their Lok Sabha election manifesto wrote, "The return of Kashmiri Pandits to the land of their ancestors with full dignity, security and assured livelihood will figure high on the BJP's agenda." In July last year, BJP's Ram Madhav had stated that the BJP was committed to bringing back some 200,000-300,000 Kashmiri Pandits who fled the valley in 1989, however, no records of such have been reported yet.

