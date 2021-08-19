Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Appears For Class 10 English Examination Aged 86

Former Haryana Cheif Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Wednesday appeared for his Class 10 supplementary English examination. Chautala had passed the matriculation, however, he was required to clear a literature paper to continue his education further.

Declared passed due to COVID restrictions but held back for backlog

Chautala had appeared for the Senior Secondary Open School Exam (Class 12 examination) earlier this year under the Haryana Open Board. However, he was declared passed by the board despite him not taking up the exams, due to COVID restrictions.

However, his result was retained on August 5 as he had not yet qualified for the Class 10 English language examination. Now, with the motive to get his Class 12 result released, the former CM appeared for the Class 10 examination on Wednesday. The 86-year-old politico visited Arya Girls Senior Secondary School in Sirsa, Haryana, and appeared for his test.

“I am a student, no comments”

After arriving at the examination centre, the former CM said, “I am a student, no comments.” He denied commenting on any political issue and went on to appear for his test.

The Department of Education had accepted OP Chautala's demand for a substitute writer since he had an injury in his hand. A class 9 girl student was allowed as a writer to help the 86-year-old. The former Haryana Chief concluded his exam and left the centre after just two hours, with a smile on his face.

Chautala had, at the age of 82, appeared in his Class 10 examination from the National Institute of Open School in 2017. He had secured 53.4% marks with Urdu, Science, Social Studies and Indian Culture and Heritage as the subjects. However, a backlog in the English language paper hampered his final results.

Studied for Class 10 from Tihar jail

Chautala, for his Class 10 examinations, had burned the midnight oil at the Tihar Jail in Delhi while serving his verdict in the JBT recruitment scam case from 2013 to 2021. The former Haryana Chief Minister, along with his MLA son Ajay Chautala and three other executives, was sentenced to ten years in prison by a special CBI court on charges of illegally recruiting over 3,000 teachers in the state by using falsified documents. The scam was popularly recognised as the JBT scam since it incorporated the recruitment of junior basic teachers.