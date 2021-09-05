Former Health Secy Keshav Desiraju Passes Away; Politicians, Bureaucrats Condole Demise

Former Union Health Secretary and the grandson of India's first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Keshav Desiraju, passed away on Sunday at the age of 66. According to sources, he passed away in a private hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted after facing health issues. Furthermore, it has been reported that Desiraju died because of acute coronary syndrome.

Tributes to Keshav Desiraju

Several politicians and bureaucrats took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the former health secretary. Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, K Vijay Raghavan, wrote, "Devastated to hear the news of the sad demise of Dr Keshav Desiraju, former Health Secretary, GOI. Keshav was a remarkable human being, a professional civil servant, a progressive intellectual, and an author of a wonderful book on M.S. Subbulakshmi. Huge loss! RIP"

Keshav Desiraju’s sudden, untimely death is shocking. A man of many facets with whom discussions were always collegial no matter how strongly opinions differed. A scholar, whose recent biography of M. S. Subbulakshmi is analytical. insightful. https://t.co/zX7yJgyNbh pic.twitter.com/uQa8N7ZWa2 — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) September 5, 2021

Also, Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and expressed grief. He wrote, "My dear, dear friend for 57 years. Keshav Desiraju, a most outstanding civil servant has just passed away."

My dear, dear friend for 57 years, Keshav Desiraju, a most outstanding civil servant has just passed away. What a tragic irony that he left us on the day the country marks the birthday of his grandfather. Keshav has written the definitive biography of M S Subbalaksmi. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 5, 2021

Furthermore, many others, including the CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi, paid their tributes.

Devastated to hear about the sad demise of Dr Keshav Desiraju, former Health Secretary, GOI. Keshav was a remarkable human being, a professional civil servant, a progressive intellectual & an author of a wonderful book on M.S.Subbulakshmi. Huge loss! RIP — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) September 5, 2021

Who was Keshav Desiraju?

A retired IAS officer from the 1978 batch, Keshav Desiraju, was an eminent personality in the GOI. He has also worked with Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Governments and was a major contributor to the Mental Health Care Bill, 2016, and was also one of its drafting members. After retiring as the Union Secretary, he was a part of several health care initiatives focusing on mental, primary, and community health. He recently wrote a book titled "Gifted Voice: The Life and Art of M.S. Subbulakshmi." It is based on the legendary Carnatic musician M.S. Subbulakshmi and explores her music tradition. He has also co-authored several books.



(Image Credits: Twitter)