Last Updated:

Former Health Secy Keshav Desiraju Passes Away; Politicians, Bureaucrats Condole Demise

Former Union Health Secretary & grandson of India's first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Keshav Desiraju, passed away on Sunday at the age of 66.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Keshav Desiraju

Credits: Twitter


Former Union Health Secretary and the grandson of India's first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Keshav Desiraju, passed away on Sunday at the age of 66. According to sources, he passed away in a private hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted after facing health issues. Furthermore, it has been reported that Desiraju died because of acute coronary syndrome. 

Tributes to Keshav Desiraju

Several politicians and bureaucrats took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the former health secretary. Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, K Vijay Raghavan, wrote, "Devastated to hear the news of the sad demise of Dr Keshav Desiraju, former Health Secretary, GOI. Keshav was a remarkable human being, a professional civil servant, a progressive intellectual, and an author of a wonderful book on M.S. Subbulakshmi. Huge loss! RIP"

Also, Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and expressed grief. He wrote, "My dear, dear friend for 57 years. Keshav Desiraju, a most outstanding civil servant has just passed away."

READ | COVID: Zero cases reported in 62 districts of UP in past 24 hours; state TPR at 0.01%

Furthermore, many others, including the CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi, paid their tributes. 

Who was Keshav Desiraju?

A retired IAS officer from the 1978 batch, Keshav Desiraju, was an eminent personality in the GOI. He has also worked with Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Governments and was a major contributor to the Mental Health Care Bill, 2016, and was also one of its drafting members. After retiring as the Union Secretary, he was a part of several health care initiatives focusing on mental, primary, and community health. He recently wrote a book titled "Gifted Voice: The Life and Art of M.S. Subbulakshmi." It is based on the legendary Carnatic musician M.S. Subbulakshmi and explores her music tradition. He has also co-authored several books. 
 

READ | PM Modi to host Paralympians after India's glorious medal haul at Tokyo

(Image Credits: Twitter)

READ | 911 operator absconding after deliberately disconnecting emergency calls on-duty
READ | Dengue outbreak: Death toll in UP's Firozabad rises to 51, officials review situation
READ | India's coach Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID, three other support staff isolated
Tags: Keshav Desiraju, Keshav Desirajus age, MS Subbulakshmi
First Published:
COMMENT