Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal Shares Cryptic Message; Excited To 'start All Over Again'

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who quit the civil services to join politics in 2019, issued a lengthy philosophical statement on Wednesday, hinting at turning over a new leaf, and 'starting all over again'. Taking to Twitter, Faesal, who had resigned from the civil services citing the 'unabated killings in Kashmir and intolerance in India', stated that the first 8 months of that year had created 'so much baggage that he was 'almost finished'.

"While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down," said the ex-IAS officer, who was once a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi Government.

Talking about his belief in himself, Faesal stated that he knew he would undo the mistakes of the past, and that life would give him another chance. "A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those 8 months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest I believe," he stated.

Remarking how 'setbacks make us stronger', Shah Faesal ended his cryptic message by sharing his excitement 'to start all over again' next month.

8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished.

While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill.

But I never lost hope.

My idealism had let me down. 1/3 — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) April 27, 2022

But I had faith in myself. That I would undo the mistakes I had made.

That life would give me another chance.

A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those 8 months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest In believe. 2/3 — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) April 27, 2022

Just thought of sharing that life is beautiful. It is always worth giving ourselves another chance.



Setbacks make us stronger.



And there is an amazing world beyond the shadows of the past.



I turn 39 next month. And I'm really excited to start all over again. 3/3 — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) April 27, 2022

Who is Shah Faesal?

A 2010-batch IAS topper, Shah Faesal quit the civil services in January 2019 to lodge a strong protest against the BJP-led Union Government. In a lengthy Facebook post, he detailed the reason behind his resignation and wrote:

“To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government; the marginalization and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K state and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism, I have decided to resign from IAS."

Thereafter, rumours were rife that he intends to join politics. Confirmation came when he floated his own political outfit-- the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) amid much fanfare and expectations of an alternative political platform for the youth of the erstwhile state. However, all expectations fell short.

In August of that year, Faesal was taken to the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) where he was lodged for 4 months along with other mainstream politicians who were detained after the abrogation of Article 370. He was also booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

After his release, Faesal resigned from the post of chief of the JKPM along with what appeared to be softening of his political stance, giving birth to speculations that he was ready to rejoin government service. On a number of occasions in 2020, he lauded Prime Minister Modi and India's COVID-19 vaccination program. He also publically expressed his 'regret' over an interview on Article 370 with the BBC wherein he had spoken at length about the Centre's 'betrayal' of Kashmiris.