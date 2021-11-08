Former ICMR Head Scientist Raman Gangakhedkar Honoured With Padma Shri Award

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, a former Scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was honoured with the Padma Shri Award 2020 on Monday. Currently, Dr Gangakhedkar is a member of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) expert group and is assigned with the project to discover the origins of the COVID-19 virus. The leading Indian epidemiologist was presented the award by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

The ceremony for honouring the recipients of the Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the award ceremony. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India and they are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are distributed in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The awards are presented to recognise excellent achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service and public interest is involved. The President of the country will be presenting 119 Padma Awards and the list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Out of the recipients of the award, 29 of the awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

Padma Shri award for Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain

Rani Rampal, the captain of the Indian Women's Hockey team was honoured with the Padma Shri by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Even though she lead the team to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and was unable to register a medal for India, the team made the country proud by the level of their performances and their fighting spirit to compete with other strong teams. Rani Rampal also was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. The award was renamed as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. While the player won this award last year, the Sports Ministry physically handed over trophies to all the winners of last year's National Sports Awards in a function.

(With ANI inputs)