Former IMA Chief Dr K K Aggarwal Passes Away Due To COVID-19, Family Issues Statement

Senior Physician & Cardiologist Dr K K Aggarwal who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 succumbed to the disease on Monday night at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The 62-year-old Padma Shri awardee had been admitted to the hospital after his diagnosis and had been on ventilator support for the last week.

Taking to his Twitter, his family posted an official statement sharing that he had passed away on May 17, 11.30 PM. They also urged people to remember him for his work and pray for peace for his departed soul.

"Ever since he became a doctor Padma Shri awardee Dr KK Aggarwal dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over a hundred million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives," Dr K K Aggarwal's family said.

Just days ago, his family released a statement shutting down reports claiming his death revealing that he was battling a serious illness but was stable. They had also urged people to spread any such rumours regarding his health.

About Dr. K K Aggarwal

Dr Aggarwal was an eminent physician and cardiologist and served as the President of the Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and the National President of the Indian Medical Association. In 2010, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contributions to the field of medicine. He also served as the President of Confederation of Medical Associations and was a recipient of the Dr BC Roy Award in 2005.

Aside from his extensive work in the field of medicine, Dr. K K. Aggarwal had recently gone viral for his video where he was scolded by his wife on the phone when he was live on television. During the viral video, Dr Aggarwal received a call from his wife who asked him why he did not take her along with him for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The doctor had just returned after getting his jab during the early days of the vaccination drive when he received the call. After the doctor told his wife that they would discuss the matter later since he was live on Tv, the wife quipped saying that she will come live and fix him. The video later went viral with people finding the quarrel between the couple very real and candid.