Former IMA Chief Dr. K K Aggarwal's Death Mourned Across India; Condolences Flood Twitter

Of the many lives tragically lost in the dreaded second wave of COVID-19 is the life of former IMA Chief Dr. K K Aggarwal. While undergoing treatment for the infection at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for over a week, the 62-year-old Padma Shri awardee lost his battle for life on Monday at 11:30 PM. The news of the same was communicated by his bereaved family on Tuesday.

The family, in the joint statement, said, "It causes us immense grief to inform you that our dear Dr. K K Aggarwal passed away at 11:30 PM on May 17, 2021, in New Delhi after a lengthy battle with COVID-19." They added, "Ever since he became a doctor Padma Shri awardee Dr. KK Aggarwal dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over a hundred million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives,"

India mourns the loss of Dr. K K Aggarwal

The passing away of Dr. KK Aggarwal is not just a shock for his family but the whole of India, and the same is evident from the messages pouring in on social media, right from the time the news surfaced. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle and extended his condolence. "Passing away of Dr. KK Aggarwal is a setback for the whole nation, " he wrote in his tweet. "His services as a doctor shall always be remembered", wrote Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Twitter.

Passing away of Dr. KK Aggarwal is a setback for the whole nation. He acted all his life for the health rights of common people especially poor, deprived n marginalized. A great human being. RIP! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of former Indian Medical Association president, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal. His services as a doctor shall always be remembered. May God give strength to his family members to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 18, 2021

Not just leaders, the general citizens of the country also could not help but grieve the loss of the celebrated doctor. While one user, expressing grief, wrote, "So many videos online, educating millions and saving so many lives, yet succumbed to the deadly covid, the other reiterated, "He was gone too soon". Many others pointed out that he would be missed.

About Dr. K K Aggarwal

Dr. Aggarwal was an eminent physician and cardiologist and served as the President of the Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and the National President of the Indian Medical Association. In 2010, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contributions to the field of medicine. He also served as the President of Confederation of Medical Associations and was a recipient of the Dr. BC Roy Award in 2005.

Aside from his extensive work in the field of medicine, Dr. K K. Aggarwal had recently gone viral for his video where he was scolded by his wife on the phone when he was live on television. During the viral video, Dr. Aggarwal received a call from his wife who asked him why he did not take her along with him for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The doctor had just returned after getting his jab during the early days of the vaccination drive when he received the call. After the doctor told his wife that they would discuss the matter later since he was live on Tv, the wife quipped saying that she will come live and fix him. The video later went viral with people finding the quarrel between the couple very real and candid.

