Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Apologises To Mukul Rohatgi For His 'threatening' Post

Former Indian Premier League Chairman Lalit Modi on Monday apologised to former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi for an earlier post where he said that he can buy and sell the senior advocate a million times and asked him to not call him a "fugitive".

"On reviewing the post I wrote on my Instagram account. I realised I owed you an apology for something said in anger. I have been deeply frustrated by the tactics by which my mother has sought to bring me and my family to financial grief, by appropriating the assets belonging to the Modi family under the farce of keeping up my father's legacy," Modi said.

He added, "The shares were in Sammy and my names (As was common in the Modi Family) and to keep up my fathers legacy. We gave up our shares and put them in the trust which she now has expropriated. Her behaviour has me and my family tremendous emotional trauma over the ears and I have reached a point at the end of my tether and I cannot deal with it anymore. This has taken a huge toll on my mental health and also on my physical health and in order to preserve my sanity and rebuild my physical health, I have decided to distance myself from this agony and handed over the reins to my son Ruchir."

Lalit Modi told Rohatgi that his complaint against the senior advocate was he repeatedly called him a "fugitive". "I wanted to lodge my protest at your carelessly agreeing to make this false allegation against me. I said things that I should not have- especially the nit about buying and selling judges etc," he said.

Furthermore, he wrote, "I made the allegation because of my state of mind. I've had a near-death experience and was in a deep depression realising that after me this lady (My mother) will destroy my family and render my children destitute."

The ex-IPL chairman said that he has the greatest respect for the Indian judiciary and that any comments made were only in a bad state of physical and mental health.

In a detailed note apparently a threatening one, Modi had earlier asked Rohtagi to not call him a fugitive and said that he can buys and sell him million times. However, he later took down the post.