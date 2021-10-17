Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Blames Centre's 'failed Policies' For Civilian Deaths

The killing of innocent civilians continues in J&K after terrorists fired upon two non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama on Saturday, October 16. Unfortunately, Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar and Sagir Ahmad of UP have succumbed to injuries. The search operation is underway in Srinagar and Pulwama. Strongly condemning the incident, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has stated that none of these innocent civilians were supposed to die. She further questioned the Central government over its failed policies implemented in J&K.

Condemning the unfortunate incident, Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter, "Such unfortunate incidents only reinforce the immediate need to reach out to the people of J&K by initiating a constructive dialogue".

She added that a non-local street vendor who was heading home to be with his wife and family didn't deserve to die.

PDA CHief further questioned the conduct of government and said, "One wonders what will it take for GOI to realise that its policies have been a monumental failure in J&K & at what cost?"

Earlier on October 13, speaking to the media, former J&K CM had said that the targeting killings of minorities have increased in J&K because of the Centre's failure. She further stated that in order to absolve the authorities of their responsibilities, over 700 civilians had been taken into custody in this context without any credible evidence.

Mourning the death of labourer Sagir Ahmad, his brother Naeem told ANI, "He had been working there for the last one year & is survived by 4 daughters. Govt should give assistance to the family".

Kashmir Police committed to eliminating terrorism

Giving an update on tracking terror actions, IGP Kashmir informed that following the killing of civilians, 13 terrorists are neutralized. While 3 out of 5 terrorists were killed within 24 hours in Srinagar.

Further affirming safety in the Union Territory, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "We are committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief & tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society".

In another update, two terrorists including Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the top LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) commanders, were eliminated in the Pampore encounter.

