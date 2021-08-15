Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid on Sunday, August 15, lambasted Pakistan for supporting the Taliban. In a tweet, he said the extremist group they are supporting will come for them in the future.

"Dear Taliban gloaters sitting in Pakistan: Innocent people getting shot on the streets, 12-year-old girls snatched from their homes & forcefully getting married is REAL & actually happening in Afghanistan unlike your FAKE claims on atrocities in Kashmir. Your country is next in line," Vaid tweeted.

Pakistan 'fully Supporting' Taliban: Pak Senator

A former Pakistani senator recently said that Pakistan is "very happy" with the ongoing developments in the war-ravaged nation. Afrasiab Khattak also claimed that Islamabad is "fully supporting" the insurgents.

"Pakistan is fully supporting the Taliban. The Taliban is in a way an instrument of Pakistan’s policy of strategic depth in Afghanistan. I think Pakistan is very happy with the Taliban’s advances. I mean to say, Pakistani generals, as the civilian government has no role in shaping or executing this policy,” Khattak had stated in an interview with BBC. Earlier in the day, the Afghan diaspora in the UK's Manchester and Austria's Vienna protested against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban.

Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enters capital

In spite of billions spent on the build-up of Afghan security forces by the US and NATO, the troops have failed to keep the Taliban at bay. President Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan for Tajikistan as the Taliban has entered Kabul. Ghani has also resigned as the president, the country’s top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah said in a video message.

This development comes amid ongoing negotiations for a peaceful transfer of power after the Taliban reached Kabul after capturing 26 of the 34 provincial capitals in less than a fortnight. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the insurgents have entered Kabul to prevent looting after local cops deserted their posts.