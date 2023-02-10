Former J&K Minister Lal Singh Escaped Unhurt After His Car Met With An Accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister and founder of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Lal Singh on Thursday escaped unhurt after his car met with an accident in the valley.

The incident happened in the Ghagwal area on the Kathua-Samba border while saving a cow which came in the middle of the road after which his vehicle met with an accident. However, Singh and his driver were safe as the airbags of the car opened.

As per the picture accessed by the Republic, the minister's white coloured SUV was damaged in the front after the collision.

( Ex-J&K minister Lal Singh's car after accident)

Lal Singh, who is a two-time MP and three-time MLA, switched from Congress to BJP in 2014 and was also a minister in the PDP-BJP government which collapsed in June 2018 after the national party pulled out of the alliance. He had to resign from the cabinet for allegedly supporting the accused in the Kathua rape case in 2018. Following this Singh floated the new Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) and later came to his defence saying he was there to "defuse the situation".