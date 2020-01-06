Former JNU Chancellor Karan Singh Slams Current JNU VC, Says 'He's Completely Ineffective'

Slamming the current JNU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Jagadesh Kumar for his ineffective administration, former JNU Chancellor and senior Congress leader Karan Singh, on Monday has said that he was absent at a critical juncture. He added that the VC had been completely ineffective during the attacks on Sunday. He added that the VC needs to step out and deal with the crisis.

Former JNU chancellor slams VC

"He had been "absent" at this crucial juncture. He was "completely ineffective" and surely needs to step out and deal with the crisis. I have been shocked beyond belief at the violent incidents. It is the responsibility of the Delhi Police to ensure the security of the students and faculty of JNU," he said to PTI.

Calls for JNU VC resignation

This statement comes after JNUSU, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, CPI(M) have demanded that the VC must resign over the spat of violence at the JNU campus on Sunday. After the incident, the VC- Jagadesh Kumar called for peace and asserted that the top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of the students. Furthermore, assured that the semester registration would be held without 'hinderance.'

Delhi police file first report

Stating the hand of 'outsiders in masks', Delhi police said that the scuffle between the Left-wing and Right-wing students escalated post-Sunday noon. They added that 'masked outsiders' entered hostel at 5 PM and attacked students, faculty and damaged property. On being called by the JNU administration at 6:30 PM, Delhi police entered the campus, held a flag march and has talked to several students inside. Perpetrators are yet to be identified.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who has been grievously injured. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

Protests are currently in progress outside JNU, AIIMS and outside Delhi Police Headquarters. Several Opposition politicians have blamed the BJP and the ABVP for the attack, alleging Delhi police's involvement in the attack. Meanwhile, the BJP has condemned the attack but stood by ABVP which has claimed several of its members have been injured including its presidential candidate.