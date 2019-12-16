Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condemns Delhi Police's Brutal Action Against Protesters

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday condemned the 'brutal action' taken by the Delhi Police against the protesting students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. The former Karnataka CM took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and wrote about how obstructing the right to peaceful protest goes against the ethos of the Indian Constitution.

I condemn the brutal actions taken by #DelhiPolice against the student protestors in #JamiaMilia. Quelling the spirit of dissent & obstruction to right to peaceful protest goes against the ethos of the Constitution.#JamiaProtest#JamiaProtestsCAB — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 16, 2019

Siddaramaiah also demanded the Central Government to investigate the act of atrocity of the Delhi police during the protest by Jamia Millia Islamia students. In his tweet, he also demanded that the Delhi police release the student protestors and ensure the proper medical treatment to those injured during the violent clash in Delhi.

There has to be an investigation conducted by Central govt about the atrocities by #DelhiPolice during #JamiaProtest.



I also demand the release of student protestors and ensure treatment to the injured.#JamiaProtestsCAB @HMOIndia — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 16, 2019

Jamia Millia University protest

According to the police sources, over 50 student protestors who were detained during the protests in the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, were released by the cops on Monday. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police denied the reports of any casualty during the clashes. The police had entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

