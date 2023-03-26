Last Updated:

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Slapping Party Worker; 'It Was Love And Affection'

Karnataka former CM Siddaramaiah called the issue non-political and said that he did not slap the party worker but sent him 'out with love and affection.'

Ajay Sharma
Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who recently found himself in soup after a video of him slapping a Congress worker went viral, on Sunday defended himself saying he did not slap anybody. The former CM called the issue non-political and said that he did not slap the party worker but sent him 'out with love and affection.' Notably, his remark comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at him over the viral video asking how the Congress leader can respect the people of Karnataka if he can't respect his party workers.

"Modi is saying anything. I am not bothered. The only thing is, I did not slap anybody. It is not a political issue at all. I just sent him (party worker) out with love and affection," Siddaramaiah told reporters, ANI reported.

Notably, in a video of the incident, former Karnataka CM is seen purportedly slapping a Congress worker who had come to meet him at his Bengaluru residence on Friday.

PM Modi attacks Siddaramaiah

Addressing BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp Yatra Maha Sangama in Karnataka's Davanagere on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Yesterday I saw a video from Karnataka on social media. A senior leader of a party... the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was taking pleasure in publicly slapping a worker of his own party. Those who cannot respect their workers, how will they respect Janata Janardan? Nobody is big or small in BJP."

Batting for the BJP government in the southern state ahead of the assembly elections, he said, "Karnataka has seen a long period of opportunistic and selfish coalition governments. Karnataka has always suffered from such governments. That's why a stable BJP government with the absolute majority is very important for the rapid development of Karnataka."

"BJP wants to make Karnataka the driving force of developed India. While the Congress sees Karnataka as an ATM filling the coffers of politicians," PM Modi added.

