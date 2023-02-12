Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Airlifted To Hospital In Bengaluru For Treatment

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy was on Sunday airlifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, party sources said.

Chandy had been admitted to a private hospital in nearby Neyyattinkara for treatment after he was infected with pneumonia.

The Congress veteran, who was taken out of the hospital in a wheelchair, thanked the doctors and staff of the hospital and said there was no basis for the concerns regarding the treatment given to him.

"There is no basis for the controversy related to my treatment," Chandy said in a feeble voice to the media. His wife, two daughters and son, Chandy Oommen, accompanied the senior leader to Bengaluru.

On Saturday, AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal had said the Congress has decided to shift Chandy to a hospital in Bengaluru.

Earlier, concerns were raised from various quarters over his deteriorating health.

His relatives had alleged that the veteran Congress leader was being denied proper medical care by his close family members.

As the social media was abuzz with reports of his health condition, Chandy had posted a video on his son's Facebook page, claiming that he was given proper care by his family and the party.

The development came after Chandy's 42 close relatives, including his younger brother, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his urgent intervention to provide better treatment for his predecessor.

Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat-related ailment aggravated. Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970, was chief minister of Kerala twice.

