Former Kerala CM's Son Accuses Of Improper Treatment To Father, CM Vijayan Calls Family

Amid concerns raised from various quarters of Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy being denied proper treatment by his close family members, the state Health Minister Veena George visited the ailing Oommen Chandy at the Hospital and assured a ‘medical board’ has been formed for his treatment. Significantly, 42 close relatives of the former CM had written to the CM seeking better treatment for Oommen Chandy.

Moreover, CM Pinarayi Vijayan called Chandy’s son on February 6 and also met his daughter and doctors. Notably, as the social media was abuzz with reports about Chandy’s health condition, he posted a video on his son Chandy Oommen's Facebook page, claiming that he was being properly taken care of by his family and the party.

State Health minister visits former CM

Kerala Health Min Veena George said, “As directed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, I visited former CM Oommen Chandy at the hospital. CM called Ommen Chandy's son y'day, met his daughter & doctors. A medical board, chaired by Dr Manju, was formed at the hospital. They'll take care of his treatment.”

In the video posted by Oommen Chandy to clear the reports about close family members showing a lax attitude toward providing proper treatment to him, he said, “I have no complaints about the treatment I get for my ailment. My family and party have provided me with better medical care. I have got expert (doctors') treatment without fail. I am fully satisfied with that," the former CM was heard saying in the video posted on Sunday evening.

‘It is such a sad situation'

In the same video, the 79-year-old leader's son Chandy Oommen also complained about the media and certain people from his father’s associates and friends creating a bad atmosphere over his father’s health.

"It is such a sad situation...We don't know what mistakes we have committed for being targeted so cruelly", Oommen said. Notably, 42 relatives of Oommen Chandy including his younger brother had written to CM Pinarayi Vijayan asking for his intervention to assure the proper treatment of his ailing predecessor.

Chandy has been ill since 2019. A few months ago, he was taken to Germany for treatment of his throat-related ailment. He has served as the CM of Kerala twice.