Former Lt Gen Reveals How Army, J&K Cops Thwarted Another Pulwama-type Attack By Pakistan

Former 15 Corps, popularly known as Chinar Corps as it is headquartered in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar, Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (retd) of the Indian Army in his book 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye' has revealed that within 10 days of the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers had lost their lives, Indian security forces averted another similar suicide attack by killing three terrorists, including two Pakistanis.

The former Army officer in his book also highlighted that many Indians are not aware of another Pulwama-type suicide attack which was planned to be executed in February 2019 where a potential suicide bomber terrorist had made a video showcasing, explosives and other weaponry to indicate his intentions.

The Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019, when a suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden car into a long CRPF convoy , blowing a bus full of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. In the tragedy, as many as 40 personnel lost their lives and several were left injured.

Lt Gen Dhillon (retd) also stated that after the February 14 incident, J&K police, Indian Army and other intelligence agencies had intensified their operations and were highly successful in infiltrating the network of terrorist organisations like Jaish-e- Mohammed in the South Kashmir area. After restless efforts, another Pulwama-type attack in the Turigam Village was prevented.

The book also mentions that the army and other security agencies planned a joint operation on the night of February 24, 2019 to prevent the attack. The security agencies were not in a position to afford another suicide attack within 10 days of the Pulwama attack, the book added.

Dhillon praises J&K police DSP for his courage

The former Chinar Corps Commander also praised Jammu and Kashmir police Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kulgam Aman Kumar Thakur for his efforts in the anti-terror operation. The DSP shared the input about the terrorists with the local Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit and led the operation with his men from the front.

"Acting with stealth, speed and surprise the joint team was successful in trapping three. Just tell us inside the cotton soon a contact was established and heavy exchange of fire followed," he writes in the book.

While highlighting the anti-terror operation conducted by the J&K police and the Indian Army, the former Army officer mentioned that DSP Thakur saw an Indian Army soldier Baldev Ram getting hit by terrorist bullets.

With a regard for his personal safety, Thakur rushed towards the injured soldier and evacuated him to a safe zone putting his own life under threat.