Former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Meets Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Tuesday called on Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the religious head of Dawoodi Bohras, in Mumbai, three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an education centre of the minority community here.

During the meeting, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president conveyed his congratulations to the Syedna on the opening of the new campus in Marol in suburban Andheri.

“Uddhav Thackeray today (Tuesday) visited the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Marol to meet with Dawoodi Bohra leader His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and convey congratulations on the opening of the new campus,” a functionary of the community said.

The meeting is being seen as Thackeray's outreach to the influential community which has several thousands members in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Modi, who met Syedna Saifuddin during his visit to Mumbai last Friday, recalled his decades-old bond with the Dawoodi Bohra community.

"I am here as a family member, not as Prime Minister," Modi had said after inaugurating the fourth campus of the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, the foremost educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

