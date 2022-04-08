Former Muslim Satyashodhak Samaj chief Mahboob Ghaus Syed dies at 87

Pune, Apr 8 (PTI) Mahboob Ghaus Syed, former president of Muslim Satyashodhak Samaj and a close associate of renowned social reformer Hamid Dalwai, died of age-related ailments in a private hospital in Pune on Friday, sources close to his family said.

He was 87 and is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, they added.

He was suffering from respiratory issues and was admitted in hospital in March after a fall in the house, they said.

Muslim Satyashodhak Samaj president Shamsuddin Tamboli said 'Syedbhai', as he was popularly known, was born in Hyderabad and came to Pune and went on to become one of the first members of the MSS when it was formed by Hamid Dalwai.

He worked on issues related to Muslim women, including the famous Shah Bano case, as well as matters linked to triple talaq, Tamboli said. PTI COR BNM BNM

