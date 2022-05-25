As the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik and chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to rigorous life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10.75 lakh on May 25, former Director-General/chief of the NIA on Wednesday hailed the verdict, calling it a matter of 'satisfaction'. It is important to note that former NIA DG YC Modi was the man who had investigated the entire Yasin Malik case way back in 2017.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, YC Modi stated, "We have achieved what we have been trying to prove as an investigative agency. It is a matter of great satisfaction. He is a terrorist. He has committed several crimes. He started terrorism at the age of 18. Everybody knew about him. Trial could not start because of several reasons. But now it is a matter of satisfaction. Hats off to the judiciary. Our judges need to be commended. Total penalty is around 11 lakh. "

On May 25, Special judge Praveen Singh charged Malik of offences punishable under Section 120 B IPC (10+ 6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 121 IPC (Life Imprisonment + 6 years, Rs 10,000 fine), 121A IPC (10+6 years imprisonment + Rs 10,000 fine), 13 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (5+3 years imprisonment, RS 5,000 fine), 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (10+6 years imprisonment+ Rs 10,000 fine), 17 UAPA (Life imprisonment+ 2.5 years, 10 lakh fine), 18 UAPA (10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 20 UAPA 10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 38 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,0000 fine), 39 UAPA ( (5+3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,000 fine).

Speaking to the media, lawyer Umesh Sharma said, "Life Imprisonment has been given in two cases. Additionally, rigorous imprisonment has been given in 10 offences along with monetary penalty. All the punishments will run concurrently."

Yasin Malik's conviction

A special NIA court, on May 19, convicted Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty to all charges against him. According to the case registered by the NIA in 2017, Malik formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 in order to support the cause of Jammu and Kashmir's secession from India. NIA accused the separatists were mobilising money from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support terror activities in J&K.

The Court maintained that Malik played a vital role in orchestrating protests, citing his Facebook chats that showed stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy. The agency highlighted that the JKLF leader had set up elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds to carry out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of 'freedom struggle'.

The agency also mentioned that Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as well, which was evident from an email exchange. Several others such as Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, have all been charged under Sections 120B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121A and 124A of the IPC and Sections of the UAPA.

Image: Twitter/@ANI, PTI, Representative