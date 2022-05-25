A Special NIA court on Wednesday, May 25, sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader and chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Yasin Malik, to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 10,75,000. Following the court order, GP Singh, Special DGP of Assam, who was then a serving officer and had anonymously investigated Yasin Malik in Kashmir spoke exclusively to Republic TV. He explained the challenges the agencies and security forces faced in investigating the terrorist. He also added that 'Naya Bharat' has a strong resolve and added that lawlessness in the Kashmir valley would not be tolerated.

"It's really a special day for me because all the hard work our teams had done since 2017 has started bearing fruit now. It was a strong resolve of the Government of India that the lawlessness in Kashmir would not be tolerated and the might of the government and rule of law has to be established there. It was in this context that instructions were issued by the then-DGP Sharad Kumar directing the NIA teams to ensure that evidence is collected against these terrorist leaders in this particular case," GP Singh, Special DGP, Assam told Republic.

"Terrorist organisations like LeT and Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen have been collecting money from formal and informal channels of Pakistan. The money was then passed on to the separatist leaders in Kashmir for the purpose of lawlessness on the grounds targetting government properties, security forces and others," he added.

Talking about the challenges faced leading up to Malik's arrest and subsequent sentencing, special DGP GP Singh stated, "The biggest challenge that time was skin burns, stone pelting, and other things. Our troops were unable to make headway in collecting evidence. Subsequently, we worked on a strategy indicating that Pakistan was involved, that there was funding from Pakistan. I would like to say one thing since I have stayed in Kashmir for long, the youngsters are forced by terror organizations like LeT and Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen, to come out on streets, backed by the funds collected from the formal and informal organisations."

Yasin malik convicted in terror funding case

The conviction and the subsequent sentencing came in a case registered by the NIA in 2017. The Central agency highlighted that Malik had formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India. It alleged that the secessionists were mobilising from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support terrorist activities in J&K. Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy.

The NIA also pointed out that the JKLF chief had set up an elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of a "freedom struggle". It mentioned that several incriminating materials, including protest calendars, a copy of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's letterhead and electronic items were seized from his house during a raid on 26 February 2019. According to the agency, Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba as well which was evident from an email exchange.

Special judge Praveen Singh charged him of offenses punishable under Section 120 B IPC (10+ 6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 121 IPC (Life Imprisonment + 6 years, Rs 10,000 fine), 121A IPC (10+6 years imprisonment + Rs 10,000 fine), 13 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (5+3 years imprisonment, RS 5,000 fine), 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (10+6 years imprisonment+ Rs 10,000 fine), 17 UAPA (Life imprisonment+ 2.5 years, 10 lakh fine), 18 UAPA (10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 20 UAPA 10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 38 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,0000 fine), 39 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,000 fine).