Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant To Replace Piyush Goyal As G-20 Sherpa: Sources

With India assuming the G-20 presidency in 2022-23, Piyush Goyal is reportedly set to resign as the current Sherpa of the body. The Union Minister will resign amid his responsibilities of multiple portfolios and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant is set to replace him as the full-time G-20 Sherpa, as per sources.

Significantly, India will host the G-20 Summit in 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir, requiring a person working full-time as a Sherpa, who represents the head of the state of the respective country. The Sherpa will hold the responsibility of setting the stage for discussions between the premieres of the G-20 participants to deliberate on possible agreements. The Sherpa also engages in the planning, execution and implementation of tasks through the summit. Notably, MEA Jaishankar is in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8 to attend the G-20 foreign minister's meeting.

Piyush Goyal, the outgoing Sherpa is already holding Ministries of Commerce & Industry (Accelerating FTAs, WTO), CAFPD and Textiles, which would limit his involvement in the G20 as per time availability, reported ANI quoting sources. Moreover, he will be tasked with the responsibility as the leader of Rajya Sabha, the report further added.

As per sources, Piyush Goyal* who is to give up the position as Sherpa of G 20, has been tasked with other pressing duties like the Leader of Rajya Sabha which was given to him after his appointment as Sherpa. — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

J&K: India to host G20 Leaders Summit for the first time

India has been a member of the G-20 since it was established in 1999. "India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders Summit in 2023 for the first time. India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from 1 December 2021 till 30 November 2024", read the MEA official statement on September 7, 2021.

In June 2022, it was announced Jammu and Kashmir will host the G-20 Leaders Summit, with Ladakh also set to be the location of the meetings for the global conference. India will assume the presidency of the G-20 on December 1, this year. J&K government has set up a five-member high-level committee for overall coordination of G-20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory.

Cabinet approves G-20 Secretariat

The Union Cabinet has also approved the setting up of a G-20 Secretariat for taking the necessary policy decisions and also making the requisite arrangements for India's forthcoming presidency. The secretariat will handle the work associated with knowledge, content, technical, media, security, and logistical aspects of India's presidency of the inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries and the EU.

The G-20 countries include - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.