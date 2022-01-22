Former PM Deve Gowda Tests COVID Positive

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said. "He has tested positive for COVID-19 but he is asymptomatic. However, he is admitted to Manipal Hospital," the sources told PTI. The JD(S) supremo chose to get admitted to hospital as a precaution, the sources added.

The sources further said Gowda's wife Chennamma is negative for coronavirus and is at home. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has wished Gowda a speedy recovery. "I wish former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection and to continue his work as usual," Bommai tweeted.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too prayed to God for the speedy recovery of Gowda. He further said he is in touch with the doctors treating the former Prime Minister and getting updates about his health.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)