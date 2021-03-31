Former PM HD Deve Gowda & Wife Chennamma Test Positive For COVID-19, Get Call From PM Modi

HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister of India and JD(S) chief, announced on Wednesday that he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for the Coronavirus. He urged party members and the well-wishers not to panic. Deve Gowda, his wife and other family members are currently in self-isolation.

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda tests COVID-19 positive

My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members.

I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic. READ | COVID cases:Karnataka bans protests, no lockdown, says CM March 31, 2021

The former Prime Minister tweeted, "My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic."

Karnataka CM and other ministers wish for his speedy recovery

After learning about the health condition of the former Prime Minister, several ministers and politicians wished for his speedy recovery and good health. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also wished for Deve Gowda's health. He wrote on Twitter, "I hope that senior politician and former Prime Minister, Honorable Sri Devegowda and his wife Chennamma will be fully cured of Coronavirus, recover soon and return to their work as usual." (roughly translated)

PM Modi also tweeted:

Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife’s health. Praying for their quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2021

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar also wished for the latter's good health. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Pray for the speedy recovery of Former Prime Minister Shri @H_D_Devegowda and his wife Smt. Chennamma. Hope that they return to good health as soon as possible." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished for the JD(S) leader's well-being.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed concern over the COVID positive reports of the former PM. He wrote on Twitter, "Sorry to learn that former Prime Minister of India, Sri @H_D_Devegowda and Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19. I wish them a speedy recovery."

BJP Karnataka from its official Twitter handle tweeted, "It is shocking that former Prime Minister and Political leader

@H_D_Devegowda and his wife Chennamma have been infected with the Coronavirus. On behalf of the people of the state, we pray that Devegowda and Channamma will recover soon." (roughly translated)

BJP MP BY Raghavendra also tweeted for JD(S) leader's good health. He wrote, "I pray to the Lord that honorable former Prime Minister of the Sri Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma will soon recover from Coronavirus." (roughly translated). State Agriculture Minister Kourava BC Patil also expressed his concern, he tweeted, "I pray that senior leader and former Prime Minister, Mr HD Devegowda and his wife Chennamma will have a speedy recovery from Coronavirus."

In the last few weeks, the number of Coronavirus has surged at an unprecedented rate. 53,480 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,21,49,335. The number of people who have died has risen by 354 to 1,62,468.

(Picture Credit: PTI/Pixabay)