Former PM Manmohan Singh Recovers From COVID-19; Discharged From AIIMS Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi after recovering from COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after testing positive for the deadly virus.

The 88-years-old Congress veteran had taken the two doses of Coronavirus vaccine on March 4 and April 3. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier informed that Manmohan Singh’s condition was stable. The former Prime Minister, who served two terms from 2004 and 2014, had previously undergone coronary bypass surgery and was placed under medical care last year after he complained of chest pains.

Recently, Manmohan Singh had penned a 5-point letter to PM Narendra Modi suggesting measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 that has put immense pressure on the country’s healthcare system. Singh had also suggested ramping up the vaccination drive and sought the details related to vaccine supplies and the number of doses in transit is made public.

Harsh Vardhan responds to Manmohan Singh's letter

Shortly after, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan responded to Manmohan Singh's letter to PM Modi and said history would be kinder to the former PM if his own party had followed his advice in such extraordinary times. “While you understand the importance of vaccination…people in responsible positions in your party as well as in state governments formed by the Congress do not seem to share your view,” Vardhan said in his letter to Manmohan Singh.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities and hospitals are struggling to cope with the unprecedented surge in Coronavirus infections and fatalities. Official data on Wednesday showed new infections rose by 360,960 in 24 hours, while 3,293 additional lives were lost – the highest ever recorded in the country.