Former Punjab DyCM OP Soni Arrested In Disproportionate Assets Case

Amid the ongoing campaign against corruption launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested former deputy chief minister OP Soni for amassing assets disproportionately to his known sources of income during the period 2016-2022. OP Soni was arrested from Chandigarh and has been taken to Amritsar, where he will be produced in court on Monday.

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said, “An FIR has been registered under sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station VB, Amritsar range against OP Soni following investigations in the inquiry, which was ordered on October 10, 2022.”

He further said, “During the check period from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of the former Deputy CM and his family was Rs 4,52,18,771 while the expenditure was Rs 12,48,42,692, which was Rs 7,96,23,921 or 176.08 per cent more than his known sources of income. During this period, accused OP Soni had bought properties in the name of his wife Suman Soni and son Raghav Soni.”