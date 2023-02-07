Former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Arrested In Disproportionate Assets Case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday, February 6 arrested former state Minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a disproportionate assets case.

According to the officials, the Vigilance Bureau during its ongoing campaign against corruption in Punjab arrested the former Minister of Forests and Social Welfare in the government of Punjab for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

"Following investigations of a vigilance enquiry, a case under sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the prevention of corruption act has been registered at Vigilance Bureau Range police station, Mohali against former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in disproportionate assets case and has been arrested," Punjab Vigilance Bureau Spokesperson said through a press release.

Adding further, he stated that during the check period from March 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of Congress leader Dharamsot and his family was Rs 2.37 crore (2,37,12,596) while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore (8,76,30,888) which was Rs. 6.39 crore (6,39,18,292)that is 269% more than his known sources of income.

The Bureau Spokesperson said that further investigation in the case was under progress to ascertain more assets of the former minister. Notably, the arrested Minister will be produced before the court in Mohali on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that Dharamsot was arrested last June for allegedly taking kickbacks to issue permits to cut trees, transfer officials, make purchases, and issue no-objection certificates. However, he was later granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High court.

