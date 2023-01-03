Last Updated:

Former RAW Chief AS Dulat Joins 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra In Delhi; Walks With Rahul Gandhi

AS Dulat, who also served as an advisor on Jammu and Kashmir in the Vajpayee government after his retirement, joined the yatra in Delhi.

AS Dulat

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat on Tuesday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as the nationwide foot march resumed after a nine-day winter break and entered Uttar Pradesh.

In the picture shared by Congress' official handle, Rahul Gandhi is seen holding the hand of the former RAW chief.

Earlier in the Day, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Uttar Pradesh

In the afternoon, Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh from the national capital after a 9-day break. Rahul Gandhi received a rousing welcome as the march entered the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is AICC general secretary in charge for Uttar Pradesh, joined the march and welcomed her brother in presence of UP and Delhi Congress leaders.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary, and Congress leaders of UP, including CLP leader Aradhna Mishra, were among those present.  

Senior party leader Jai Prakash Agarwal said that the foot march is echoing the voice of the citizens. "He (Rahul Gandhi) is interacting and listening to the problems of the common man. So far, the Yatra has been very successful. We have received an overwhelming response," he noted.

The Yatra will be in Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana on Thursday evening. After traversing Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the march will enter Jammu and Kashmir and will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar.

