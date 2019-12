Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Avtar Singh Makkar's last rites were performed in Ludhiana. Aged 78, he died at a private hospital in Gurugram on December 20, after a prolonged disease. Avtar Singh remained the SGPC president from November 2005 to November 2016. He was one of the longest-serving presidents.