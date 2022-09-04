Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry Killed In Road Accident Near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday. According to sources, the accident took place near accident near Charoti village when his car hit a divider.

According to police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his Mercedes car met with an accident around 3.15 pm. The mishap took place on a bridge over the Surya river.

"Four people were present in the car. Two died on spot and two were injured," Palghar police officials told ANI. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

Born to a Parsi family in Mumbai, Mistry is the younger son of late Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.