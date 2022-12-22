Former Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goel Suspended Days After Conman Sukesh's Letter To Delhi LG

Amid the ongoing investigation in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, senior IPS officer and former Director General of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel has been suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for dereliction of duty. The ministry's action came nearly a month after Goel was transferred from the Tihar jail and was asked to report to Delhi Police Headquarters.

According to the sources, Goel's suspension came after conman Sukesh Chandrashekar claimed that he paid a sum of Rs 12.5 crores to the officer as ''protection money'' for his safety in the Mandoli Jail where he was lodged in connection with the money laundering case.

Goel transferred after Sukesh's allegations

The decision to transfer Sandeep Goel from Tihar jail to Delhi Police Headquarters was taken on the instructions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after an internal inquiry. Notably, the Delhi LG sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary on November 1 after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter to him stating that he paid money to Goel in order to protect him in the jail cell.

The Delhi LG's decision came in view of the October 7 letter. The conman in the letter also mentioned that Delhi minister Satyender Jain also extorted Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 in the name of 'protection money' to ensure safety in the prison. He further informed that he also contributed more than Rs 50 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to get a prominent post in the party and get nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Sukesh accuses Tihar DG of threatening him

In his letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Sukesh Chandrashekar claimed AAP leader Satyender Jain is threatening him through DG Sandeep Goel to withdraw his complaint filed in the High Court. He also stated that an extortion racket is being run by DG Prison and jail administration on the directions of the Delhi government.