Former Top ICMR Official Opens Up On COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Dry Run & Availability

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, opened up on COVID-19 vaccination. He explained that the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will decide on giving approval for a vaccine depending on factors such as data integrity, efficacy, side effects, storage conditions and stability. Three vaccine candidates - Covaxin, Covishield and Pfizer vaccine are currently under consideration for emergency usage approval.

Moreover, Dr. Gangakhedkar exuded confidence in the vaccine being effective against the highly contagious strain of the novel coronavirus discovered in the UK. While conceding that this was India's first adult immunisation programme after Smallpox, he contended that this was nothing to worry about. At present, there are 1,02,66,674 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 98,60,280 patients have recovered while 1,48,738 fatalities have been reported.

Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar remarked, "The first thing the regulator does is to look at the data integrity- whether whatever is presented is correct enough. The second thing is they always look at is the safety-related issues. Most often, you find that protective efficacy is already being prescribed. So if it comes to protective efficacy, one of the worries which they would have which needs to be considered strongly is whether the vaccine is as efficacious among people who are older."

"They will look at side-effects which the vaccine trials have actually observed and then decide as to whether the risk benefits tend to weigh towards approval of this particular vaccine considering the protective efficacy it might have. The last thing is that they will also consider the storage conditions which have been described, the stability of the vaccine which has been described by the company. And whether it is good enough for us to utilise the vaccine for scaling up," he added.

'Government has taken the right step'

On this occasion, the retired ICMR official also weighed in on the purpose of the nationwide dry run for the novel coronavirus vaccination. According to him, the vaccine would likely to be rolled out in January 2021 itself. Additionally, Dr. Gangakhedkar reckoned that the availability of the vaccine shouldn't be a problem.

"The dry runs are done to understand what are the operational issues if we have to provide the vaccine. The government has done the right step that first experiments in the form of a dry run have to be conducted in 4 sites and those experiences have to be documented. So, you know now what are the challenges you encountered and how to overcome them. Using that base, you train the entire state machinery across the country and you ask them to prepare accordingly," Dr. Gangakhedkar noted.

He elaborated, "Given that the nationwide dry run will also take place on January 2, it is expected that this vaccine will be rolled out sometime during January itself. When they roll it out, the issue will be which vaccine can they roll out. Serum's AstraZeneca vaccine also has close to 5 crore doses that are available with them. Therefore, if the vaccine passes through the first trial of the regulatory approval, you won't require a longer time to ensure that this vaccine is available."

