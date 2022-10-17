Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud To Join BJP On October 19

In a shot in the arm for the BJP in Telangana ahead of the crucial Munugode Assembly by-poll on November 3, former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud on Monday said he would join the saffron party on October 19.

Goud, who quit the TRS two days ago, said he would join BJP at its Central office in Delhi on October 19 in the presence of Union Ministers. He was speaking to reporters here when state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar met and invited him to join the party.

Alleging that the TRS leadership had remained inaccessible for him to represent people's problems, Goud said he felt that his political life would be futile if things continued to be the same. He said he joined politics to work for the people and had got highways, Kendriya Vidyalaya and others for his constituency during his tenure as Lok Sabha member (during 2014-19). These development projects were achieved by representing for them senior Central leaders like Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda and Harsh Vardhan.

Goud said he chose to join the BJP as leaders like Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, and Sanjay Kumar suggested to him that the BJP would be the appropriate forum for him.

Sanjay Kumar said Goud had fought for backward classes and also the poor in Other Castes (OCs). BJP's victory in Munugode assembly bypoll is certain with Goud joining the party, he said.

Goud, a leader from the backward classes and a medical doctor by profession, resigned from TRS two days ago, citing the alleged inaccessibility of the TRS leadership. The counting of votes in the Munugode Assembly by-poll would be taken up on November 6.