Last Updated:

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Visits Jaipur

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the famous Amber fort and Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on Thursday, an official said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Boris Johnson

Image: ANI


Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the famous Amber fort and Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on Thursday, an official said.

He and other delegates reached Amber fort and visited places like Diwan-e-Aam hall, Sheesh Mahal and other parts of the fort.

Johnson also went to Jaigarh fort, which is connected to Amber through a tunnel, an official of the state archaeology department said.

In Jaigarh, he saw the famous cannon named 'Jaivana'.

Johnson and other VVIPs are in Jaipur to attend a private function of a business group. 

READ | Boris Johnson says UK & India need each other now more than ever, calls for finalising FTA deal
READ | Boris Johnson claims France was ‘in denial’ before Russian invasion, talks about Germany
READ | 'Utter nonsense': Germany rejects Boris Johnson's claim they wanted Kyiv to fold to Moscow
READ | Boris Johnson urges Brits to support appeal for providing medical supplies to Ukraine

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT