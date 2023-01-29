Former UP Congress MP Vinay Kumar Pandey Sentenced To 2 Years In Fake Air Ticket Case

Former Congress Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, Vinay Kumar Pandey has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a fake air ticket case on Saturday.

Pandey's associates also sentenced jail



Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sentenced Pandey and his associate to two years of jail. Also, a hefty fine of Rs 11 lakh 50 thousand has been imposed on the former Congress MP over his involvement in the case of corruption.



Pandey has been convicted for the offence under Section 120B, Section 13(2), Section 13(1)(d) of the IPC Act and for the substantive offences under Section 420 IPC and Section 13 (1) (d), Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Former Minister granted bail



However, the court also granted bail to Vinay Kumar Pandey on a bail bond of 1 lakh after getting convicted on Wednesday.



As per the CBI, Pandey, the then MP from the Shravasti constituency from Uttar Pradesh cheated the government on a travel claim of Rs 9.7 lakh in November 2012 with his associate Arvind Tewari through the help of fake documents.



Vinay Kumar Pandey was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha of India and used to represent the Shrawasti constituency of Uttar Pradesh and was a former member of the Indian National Congress.