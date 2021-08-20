Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh's Health deteriorates; PM Modi Speaks With CM Yogi

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's health has deteriorated, and he has been placed on dialysis, according to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). Singh's blood pressure is low, and he isn't passing urine normally, according to Professor RK Dhiman, Director of SGPGIMS, Lucknow.

"Ex-CM Kalyan Singh's condition has deteriorated. His blood pressure is low and he is not passing urine normally. He has been placed on dialysis. Let's see how much does his condition improve by this evening or tomorrow. He is on a ventilator," said Dhiman.

In July of this year, Kalyan Singh's health deteriorated, and he was admitted to Lucknow's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. On July 4, the former Rajasthan Governor was hospitalised to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI's intensive care unit (ICU). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have all paid visits to Singh since then. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously inquired about Singh's well-being. PM Modi also spoke with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting that he guarantee that Kalyan Singh receives the finest care possible.

Kalyan Singh's health condition

On July 4, Kalyan Singh, the former Governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the SGPGIMS Intensive Care Unit. The hospital issued a statement stating that his condition was still critical. It had said, "he has been on continuous dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert consultants." According to the bulletin, the senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology are keeping a close eye on all aspects of his health.

The BJP veteran, who is 89 years old, was admitted to the hospital with an illness and a low level of consciousness. Previously, he had sought help from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. Prof R K Dhiman, the Institute's Director, has been keeping a watchful eye on all aspects of his health. Singh had been on a non-invasive ventilator after suffering from breathing problems, according to a previous health advice post.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI