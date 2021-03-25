Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat & His Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Four members of Rawat's family including his wife also tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the information on Twitter he wrote in Hindi, "I got the test done. I have tested #positive after the reports came and 4 members of my family have also been found positive. All the people who have come in contact with me till this noon should kindly get your test done as these precautions are necessary."

Congress leader added, "In the end Corona wrestler (Corona Pehlwan) just grabbed me. Later this afternoon, I decided to get my wife, daughter, Sumit Rawat, Puran Rawat, tested for #COVID-19. I was still hesitating to get my Corona test done. Then I did not think much, I decided I should get it done and it was good." (roughly translated from Hindi) READ | Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand govt asks people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wishes Rawat a speedy recovery

After Harish Rawat shared the information about his COVID-19 positive report, several Congress leaders wished him a speedy recovery. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted for his good health. Gehlot wrote, "Wishing a speedy recovery to former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat ji and his family members who have tested positive for #Covid_19. May they get well soon."

On March 24, before he tested positive for Coronavirus, Rawat visited Kotdwar and met several Congress workers and locals as the Uttarakhand assembly elections neared. Sharing pictures on Twitter, the senior Congress leader wrote, "I was given a grand welcome by #Congress_workers in #Dugadda during the #Kotdwar visit on Monday, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart."

Uttarakhand reported near 200 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 96,062 in the state. The cumulative number of fatalities reached 1,706 after 52 deaths reported in the last 24 days. Currently, the state has 1,112 active cases, whereas, 94,634 have been recovered so far.

