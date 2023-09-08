Last Updated:

Formula 1 Places Entire Jammu & Kashmir In China In 'Geography Challenge' Episode

The map displayed during F1's "Grill the Grid 2023" episode incorrectly depicted the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as Chinese territory.

Ajay Sharma
The map displayed during F1's "Grill the Grid 2023" episode incorrectly depicted India's Jammu and Kashmir as Chinese territory. | Image: PTI/Representative


Formula 1 oer popularly known as F1, the pinnacle of motorsport, has found itself embroiled in a geopolitical controversy after a recent episode of its YouTube series, "Grill the Grid 2023," depicted the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir-- an integral part of India's territory, as part of China. The incident occurred during Episode 6 titled "Geography Challenge".

The controversial episode premiered on September 6 (Local Time) and featured renowned Formula 1 drivers tasked with placing cutouts of 12 famous landmarks in their respective geographical locations on a world map. While the drivers grappled with this geography challenge, Formula 1 itself made a grave cartographic error. The map displayed during the episode incorrectly depicted the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as Chinese territory.

As of now, F1 authorities have not issued an official statement addressing this inadvertent portrayal of the Indian region as China's territory, further fueling the controversy. The incident adds to the recent tensions surrounding cartographic disputes involving China.

China map provocation

This controversy is not an isolated incident but follows China's recent release of its 2023 edition of the "standard map," which controversially incorporated areas, including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin—both of which are part of India's territory. Additionally, China's map claims extend to Taiwan and the contested South China Sea, causing significant diplomatic strains.

China's provocative cartographic actions have not only strained its relations with India but have also drawn criticism from numerous other nations. India was the first to raise objections against China's territorial claims, and this stance has been echoed by countries such as Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Russia, Japan and Brunei. These nations have expressed their dissatisfaction with China's aggressive territorial assertions

