Forty-three New Cases Take COVID Tally Of Andamans To 8,581

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, 30 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 8,581, a health department official said on Sunday.

Eighteen new patients have travel history, while 25 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Fifty-one more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,989.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period.

The Union Territory now has 463 active cases.

Altogether 6,00,982 people have been inoculated till Saturday and 18,056 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been given the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The administration has conducted over 6.77 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far and the positivity rate stood at 1.27 per cent, the official added.

