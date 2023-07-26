‘Fought At Sub-zero Temperatures’: Ex-Indian Army Officers Share Kargil War Memories

India today is commemorating the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a solemn occasion to remember the brave hearts in uniform who sacrificed their lives for their nation during the 1999 Kargil War, which lasted for over 3 months and during which 527 soldiers were martyred. The Indian armed forces after the war were able to successfully regain control over strategic peaks in the Kargil region. Indian Army has organised a two-day event, which began Tuesday (July 25) at the Kargil War Memorial. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined the Indian Army personnel for the celebrations on Wednesday.

A solemn remembrance...



General Manoj Pande #COAS paid homage to the #Bravehearts of the #KargilWar in a solemn ceremony 'Shaurya Sandhya' at Kargil War Memorial, #Dras. Gallant heroes, #VeerNaris & various civil & military dignitaries lit 559 lamps, in honour of the fallen…

Army chief during the Kargil War recalls memories

The way in which the Indian armed forces regained control over the heights captured by the Pakistani forces shows the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army said General (Retd) Ved Prakash Malik who was the Army Chief during the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan, “This place is unforgettable for me. I feel proud of the armed forces particularly the Indian Army which I was heading at the time. The manner in which they recaptured ground in the most challenging of circumstances showed the true nature of our forces. I feel very honoured to be amongst the kin of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation."

It’s important to recall the Indian Army recaptured the strategic peaks of Tololing, Tiger Hill, and Point 4875, among others in the war, which was fought in the most treacherous terrain.

“We fought this war which had huge challenges, the terrain is so challenging, sub-zero temperatures and a lack of oxygen and doing all that with packs of ammunition is even tougher. The enemy also had the advantage of being on top of the mountain, but we attacked and recaptured all those features,” said Lt Gen Joshi, one of the heroes of the Kargil conflict, who led the 13th JAK rifles in recapturing Point 4875 and was awarded Vir Chakra for his service during the war in 1999. He was at the Kargil war memorial to celebrate the completion of 24 years of the war.

Vishal Batra, the twin of the Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra better known as Shershah recalled his brother’s contribution, “I feel it is like yesterday, it was a tough time for many of us especially those mothers who lost their sons. It is a hard memory to live with, but I feel proud because so many Army officers tell me that he is their inspiration and they joined the forces only because of him."

#KargilVijayDiwas 2023



On the eve of #KargilVijayDiwas 2023, General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with #Veterans, #VeerNaris, Gallantry Award Winners & Awam of #Dras & #Kargil and conveyed his gratitude. A mesmerising display of Military Bands & cultural performance showcasing…

Two-day event at Kargil war memorial

On the eve of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the two-day programmes kicked off at Lamochen in Dras, with an audio-visual presentation of the various battles that were fought as the war progressed. The narrations of the battles in the backdrop of the very mountains where they were fought made the presentation lucid. Moreover, the scenes of all the battles that comprised the war as a whole were recreated making the venue reverberate with tales of bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.

The indomitable spirit of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives and those who fought the war was also brought to life by the narrations of how they defeated the enemy against all odds. During the programme the Indian Army chief Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Manoj Pande met and interacted with Army veterans and several top former Army officers also laid wreaths at the war memorial.

The Kargil War was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999, with a gallant victory for India. Functions will be organised all over the country to commemorate the supreme sacrifice and glorious victory of the Indian Armed Forces.