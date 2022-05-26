Foundation Stone Of Ram Mandir's ‘Garbha Griha’ To Be Laid By Yogi Adityanath On June 1

In what may be seen as elating news for devotees of Lord Ram, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram temple’s ‘Garbha Griha’ on June 1. A ‘Garbha Griha’ is the sanctum sanctorum, the innermost sanctuary of a Hindu temple where resides the idol of the primary deity of the temple.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) source from the state said, “UP CM will be there to lay the foundation stone of ‘Garbha Griha’. It is a very big and auspicious thing for the devotees of Lord Ram. Along with Chief Minister, many other ministers and UP leaders will present there”.

The source further said that Ram Mandir's construction work is moving at a fast pace. "As we promised, we will complete the Ram Lala floor by end of 2023," he said.

Ram Mandir construction going on in full swing

As per the recent report of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK), the installation of carved sandstones around the sanctum sanctorum will soon commence soon. It was informed that the foundation work was finished and the next phase of plinth construction has commenced. On top of the reinforced concrete base, the plinth will be raised to a height of 6.5 meters. To raise the plinth, Granite blocks of stone from Karnataka and Telangana are being used. The length of one block is 5 feet, the breath is 3.5 feet and the height is 3 feet. Over 17,000 such blocks will be used. By the end of September 2022, the work to heighten the plinth would be completed.

The pink sandstone from the hills of the Bansi Paharpur region of Rajasthan's Bharatpur is being used in the construction of the temple. Makrana white marbles are being engraved, and some of these carved marble slabs have begun to arrive in Ayodhya. The work of carving on the marbles is on. Blocks of carved marbles have already started reaching Ayodhya.

Along with the Temple construction site & courtyard, 8-acre land would be encircled to carve out a 'Parikrama Marg'. Before it would stand tall the entrance, made from pink sandstone.

Rs 900-1000 crore project, supervised by L&T

The construction work on the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, after the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire project is to cost between 900 and 1,000 crore to build and will be spread over 110 acres of land. The temple complex will also include a museum, a research centre, and an archival centre.

Larsen & Toubro is the main contractor for the construction of the temple and the ramparts, while Tata Consulting Engineers has been hired as the project management consultant, while four other engineers four engineers Jagdish Aphale (IIT- Mumbai), Girish Sahastrabhujani (IIT-Mumbai), Jagannathji (from Aurangabad), and Avinash Sangamnerkar (from Nagpur) are also working voluntarily on behalf of the Trust.