Four Accused In Hyderabad Rape Case Killed In Police Encounter

General News

Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident when they tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones and tried to flee. The Police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A large mob has gathered in celebration at the murder spot, while a probe into the encounter continues. 

