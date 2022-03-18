Four Active COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

Four COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Friday.

The coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 10,029 as no fresh infection was detected, while the toll stood at 129. A total of 9,896 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.07 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.03 lakh people.

