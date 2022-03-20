Four active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, Mar 20 (PTI) Four COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said.

The caseload remained unchanged at 10,029 as no new case was registered. The toll stood at 129.

A total of 9,896 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.07 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.04 lakh people. PTI COR ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)