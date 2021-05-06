Four Arrested From Delhi Restaurant For Black Marketing Of Oxygen Concentrators

Amid the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi due to lack of medical supplies, authorities have recovered a massive stock of oxygen concentrators that was being hoarded and sold in a restaurant-cum-bar in the city. The incident surfaced after 'Nege & Ju' Bar and Restaurant was found to be open. In addition, suspicious activity was going on at the restaurant, as per officials. Following this, police conducted a thorough search and recovered 419 oxygen concentrators. The police have filed an FIR against four people.

419 oxygen concentrators recovered from Delhi restaurant

Upon searching the place, the police found one person working on a laptop and receiving online orders for the oxygen concentrators. The police have recovered 32 boxes of oxygen concentrators with a capacity of 9 litres and 5 litres. In addition, among other things that were found include one box of a thermal scanner and one box containing N-95 masks.

Delhi | Four people from a restaurant-cum-bar in Lodhi Colony have been arrested in connection with black marketing of oxygen concentrators. Police recovered 419 oxygen concentrators, which were sold for over Rs 70,000. Case has been registered: DCP South pic.twitter.com/iWYgoxx3AM — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

According to reports, the medical supplies were being sold on 'Xpect Everything' online portal. The oxygen concentrators were being sold for Rs 70,000. In addition, MRP stickers were also recovered from the site. Upon interrogation, the four accused disclosed details of their operation through a warehouse in Khullar Farm, Mandi Village. Following this, another search was conducted and 387 more concentrators were recovered. A total of 419 boxes were recovered. The police have informed that further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to recover more supplies and nab other offenders engaged in black marketing.

Oxygen for patients who are home isolating

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has informed that it will provide medical oxygen for patients who are undergoing home isolation. Those who require oxygen for home isolation have been asked to apply on the government portal - delhi.gov.in - with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card, COVID positive report and other details. The patients will be provided the oxygen based on stock and availability. In addition, it can also be procured after a District Magistrate will issue a pass to the patient, stating the date, time and address of the oxygen dealer. Patients can start applying for oxygen cylinders from Thursday.