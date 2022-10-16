Four Bike Rallies To Commemorate Saving Jammu And Kashmir From Pakistan

To commemorate the saving of Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan raiders in 1947 and to promote the spirit of the Infantry and increase awareness among the local populace, four simultaneous bike rallies were planned by the Infantry Directorate.

October 27 marks the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day, as it was on this day in 1947 that the Infantry of the Indian army landed at the Srinagar airfield and saved the State of J & K from the raiders, an official release from Madras Regimental Centre said on Sunday.

All bike rallies would be flagged off at the national war memorial, New Delhi, on October 27, said the release.